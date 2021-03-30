Michael Strahan Appears To Say ‘Goodbye’ To His Signature Tooth Gap

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Michael Strahan seems to be changing up his iconic look.

The “Good Morning America” co-host shocked fans on Tuesday when he showed off his new smile, seemingly closing up the famous gap in his front teeth.

Strahan showed off his new look on social media, thanking Smile Design Manhattan for the mouth makeover.

RELATED: Michael Strahan Shares Update On COVID Recovery, Urges People To Wear Masks, Wash Hands

“I did it. #GoodbyeGap,” he captioned the clip.

RELATED: Michael Strahan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Strahan knew he would get many people telling him not to do it, but the former NFL explained, “I gotta do what I wanna do for myself.”

“If I post about it, I would get ‘Don’t do it,'” he said in the clip. “If I told my friends, I would get, ‘Don’t do it.”

After his doctor showed Strahan the results, he was shocked, “I love it, holy f**k!.”

While many loved the change, other fans of Strahan were thinking the post was shared as a joke ahead of April Fool’s Day.