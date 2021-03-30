Kevin Hart Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look While Filming New Netflix Drama Series ‘True Story’ Starring Wesley Snipes

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kevin Hart isn’t letting the pandemic stop work on his new Netflix project.

The 41-year-old actor and producer is currently in Los Angeles filming an upcoming eight-episode limited series titled, “True Story”.

RELATED: Kevin Hart On U.S. Capitol Protests: ‘If These People Were Black They Would Have All Been Shot Dead’

Wesley Snipes will star in the fictionalized drama, which is based on Hart’s journey toward becoming one of the world’s best-known comedians.

“It’s pretty dope!” said Hart on Monday, while talking about the production on his Instagram Story.

“[I’m] responsible for full-fledged productions. Amazing people up underneath, the team, that help me execute properly. It’s not all about the me. It’s about the we.”

RELATED: Kevin Hart’s Personal Shopper Accused Of Stealing $1 Million From Star In Unauthorized Credit Card Purchases

Continuing, “I’d be damned if I don’t have a bunch of f***ing amazing people around me apart of this team, apart of this unit. And we’re about to give the world great content on the regular – HartBeat Productions. Wow. [I] can only say wow, wow!”

Hart also recently took to Instagram to share photos of him and Snipes working together behind-the-scenes.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Gifts Daughter Heaven With New Mercedes At Surprise Sweet 16 Birthday Bash

“True Story” will also star William Catlett, Tawny Newsome, Billy Zane and Theo Rossi.