Beyonce, Ellen DeGeneres And More Stars Wish Celine Dion A Happy 53rd Birthday

By Sarah Curran.

Photo: Gotham/GC Images
Happy birthday Celine Dion!

A host of A-listers took time out to celebrate the Canadian superstar’s 53rd year on Tuesday, March 30.

Dion marked the special occasion by sharing photos of herself enjoying some birthday cake on Instagram.

“I’m not counting the years, but I’m still eating cake for sure!”, joked the “My Heart Will Go On” singer.

Beyonce wished her fellow Grammy-winner a Happy Birthday by sharing a hilarious throwback photograph of Dion as a little girl. The adorable pic was first shared by Dion’s team to her Facebook page on her 50th milestone birthday.

“Happy Birthday Celine Dion,” read the caption on Bey’s official website.

Omar Sy and Ellen DeGeneres also took to social media to share some of their favourite memories with Dion.

Meanwhile, Vogue celebrated the occasion by posting rare footage of the Quebec-born fashion icon.

Elsewhere, The Juno Awards marked the singer’s special day by posting photographs from her early appearances at the awards show.

