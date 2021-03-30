Beyonce, Ellen DeGeneres And More Stars Wish Celine Dion A Happy 53rd Birthday

Happy birthday Celine Dion!
A host of A-listers took time out to celebrate the Canadian superstar’s 53rd year on Tuesday, March 30.
Dion marked the special occasion by sharing photos of herself enjoying some birthday cake on Instagram.
“I’m not counting the years, but I’m still eating cake for sure!”, joked the “My Heart Will Go On” singer.
Beyonce wished her fellow Grammy-winner a Happy Birthday by sharing a hilarious throwback photograph of Dion as a little girl. The adorable pic was first shared by Dion’s team to her Facebook page on her 50th milestone birthday.
Naw… Beyoncé is the feds😭
How did she manage to find THIS baby picture of Celine Dion?! https://t.co/XkxVx2HO93
— Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) March 30, 2021
“Happy Birthday Celine Dion,” read the caption on Bey’s official website.
Omar Sy and Ellen DeGeneres also took to social media to share some of their favourite memories with Dion.
Happy Birthday Queen @celinedion 👑 pic.twitter.com/zAEMChEGwM
— Omar Sy (@OmarSy) March 30, 2021
Happy birthday, @CelineDion! I think I have your address wrong. I sent you a bunch of gifts, but it’s all coming back to me now. pic.twitter.com/nFDJS2TXVZ
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 30, 2021
Meanwhile, Vogue celebrated the occasion by posting rare footage of the Quebec-born fashion icon.
Happy Birthday, @CelineDion! Take a look back at her here, in all her glory, modeling rare and beautiful pieces from the couture collections in Paris.https://t.co/6Go84kmBcF pic.twitter.com/4MJCFfavJC
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 30, 2021
Elsewhere, The Juno Awards marked the singer’s special day by posting photographs from her early appearances at the awards show.
Happy Birthday to the best-selling Canadian recording artist, @celinedion! #DidJUNO, she performed on the #JUNOS stage for the first time in 1987, and won her first JUNO Awards in 1991? pic.twitter.com/6V3Cr8M1Ax
— The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) March 30, 2021