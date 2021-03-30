Woman Arrested Outside Of Drake’s Toronto Bridle Path Mansion

Drake is seen on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday evening there was a large police presence at Drake’s Toronto residence and ET Canada can confirm a woman suspect has been arrested.

Both the Toronto Police Service and the rapper’s rep have confirmed the incident that occurred in the upscale Bridle Path neighbourhood in the Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.

TPS says they received a call at 4:52 p.m. and they have “an adult female in custody,” adding that it is an “ongoing investigation.”

RELATED: Drake Becomes First Ever Artist To Simultaneously Debut 3 Songs In Billboard Hot 100 Top 3

Despite reports of a possible attack on a security guard outside of the mansion, police say there are “no reported injuries” and there was “no entry gained into the property.”

The scene has since been cleared by police.

RELATED: Drake Drops ‘What’s Next’ Video From New ‘Scary Hours’ EP, Raps About Being A Dad In ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle’

Drake’s rep does not have a comment as of yet and it isn’t known if Drake was home at the time.