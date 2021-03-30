Luke Bryan Shares Video Of Injury After Painful Fish Hook Accident

By Sarah Curran.

Luke Bryan performs on October 27, 2019
Luke Bryan performs on October 27, 2019 — Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Luke Bryan suffered a nasty-looking fishing injury while out on the water on Tuesday. 

The “American Idol” judge took to Instagram to share a video showing a fish hook, which had become embedded into his hand.

Dammit,” wrote the country music star captioning the graphic clip. 

“This is gonna leave a mark,” he comments in the video, before adding, “Pretty sure that’s in my bone.”

 

Bryan later returned to the water after getting the hook out and treating his injury.

Instagram Stories @LukeBryan — Instagram Stories @LukeBryan

“Got the hook out, we’re back,” he said in an update on his Instagram Story.

This isn’t the first time that Bryan has suffered an accident during an outdoor pursuit.

The singer recently wiped out while he skiing with his family in Colorado.

