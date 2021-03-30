Britney Spears Reveals She Was ‘Embarrassed’ By Documentary: ‘I Cried For Two Weeks’

Britney Spears is finally addressing the controversial New York Times TV documentary that spurred an international conversation about the pop star’s treatment by the media and the conservatorship that has limited her freedom since 2008.

The “Toxic” singer spoke out about “Framing Britney Spears” while sharing a video of herself dancing to “Crazy” by Aerosmith on Tuesday, March 30.

“My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life,” she wrote at the start of her caption. “I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people.”

Discussing the cruel treatment which she has been subjected to from members of the media, Spears went on, “I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day.”

“Framing Britney Spears” explores the ways in which the 39-year-old star has been mistreated by the paparazzi and multiple interviewers since the early days of her career.

Commenting on the TV show, she said, “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

Concluding her post on a more uplifting note, Spears added, “I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness.”