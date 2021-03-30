Sharon Stone Paid Leonardo DiCaprio’s Salary Herself After Studio Refused To Cast Him In Her Movie

Sharon Stone is remembering how she took a chance on Leonardo DiCaprio when he was still a young, relatively unknown actor.

In her new book, The Beauty of Living Twice, the 63-year-old star reveals that she paid DiCaprio’s salary for “The Quick and the Dead” when he was just 21.

RELATED: Sharon Stone Says People Complaining About Actors Like Christian Bale Lashing Out On-Set Need To ‘Grow Up’

“This kid named Leonardo DiCaprio was the only one who nailed the audition,” she wrote. “In my opinion he was the only one who came in and cried, begging his father to love him as he died in the scene.”

Stone recalled how the studio asked her, “Why an unknown, Sharon, why are you always shooting yourself in the foot?”

She went on, “The studio said if I wanted him so much, I could pay him out of my own salary. So I did.”

RELATED: Sharon Stone Weighs In On Cancel Culture: ‘The Stupidest Thing I Have Ever Seen Happen’

Stone also fought to have Sam Raimi direct the movie, despite to studio dubbing him a “D-movie director.”

“Getting a producer credit as an actress is often thought of in my business as a ‘vanity deal,’ meaning they pay you for the job but shut the f*** up and stay out of the way,” she added.

RELATED: Sharon Stone Says A Doctor Increased Her Breasts ‘A Full Cup Size’ Without Her ‘Consent’

“I won’t accept a vanity deal and let them know that upfront. This is illegal, I say, and I like to work within the law. That gets a lot of silence and not a lot of joy on the other end.”