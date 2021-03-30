Paris Jackson Discusses Making It On Her Own: ‘I Should Earn Everything’

She hails from one of the most famous families on the planet, but Paris Jackson is hell-bent on becoming successful off her own back.

The daughter of pop superstar Michael Jackson joined in on the latest episode of Naomi Campbell’s YouTube series, “No Filter“, to talk about her modelling and acting ambitions.

“I’m a full believer that I should earn everything,” said the 22-year-old star. “I go to auditions. I work hard. I study scripts. I do my thing.”

Jackson credited her late dad for instilling drive into her from the time she was a young girl.

“If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys R Us, we had to read five books,” she recalled. “It’s about earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking, oh I got this. It’s like working for it, working hard for it. It’s something else entirely. It’s an accomplishment.”

The catwalker also remembered how her dad showed her different parts of societies when they were travelling, rather than just 5 star hotels. “It was a blessing and privilege to be able to experience so much at a young age,” she continued. “My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, hotel hopping, five-star places, but it was also like we saw everything. We saw third-world countries and we saw every part of the spectrum.”

Looking back on making her runway debut at Jean Paul Gautier’s final show in January 2020, Jackson said, I’m pretty sure I cried when I got the casting. It’s an honour. It really [was] an honour.”

After Campbell revealed she’d like them to share the catwalk together one day, Jackson replied, “That would be an honour. I would absolutely love to do one with you. Let’s manifest it.”