‘Lucifer’ Cast Share Heartfelt Goodbyes After Filming Wraps On Final Episode

The cast of “Lucifer” are saying their farewells after filming wrapped for the final time on season 6 of the hit Netflix series.

Tom Ellis took to Instagram to share a photograph of a gift from his wife, which was marked with the dates he both started and finished working on the show.

“Today is the day. 6 years ago I started a journey with the most amazing group of people and today we say a fond farewell to each other,” wrote the actor, who starred in the titular role. “Thank you to every single crew member who has helped bring the story of #Lucifer to life. What a ride.”

Lesley Ann Brandt also paid tribute to the show on Instagram.

“Here we are, at the end of our journey you and I. We have laughed and cried, loved and lost and now we say goodbye, you and I,” she wrote.

The penultimate season of the show will premiere on Netflix on May 28.

Check out how some of the other “Lucifer” cast and crew members said goodbye to the show:

Home and looking at the @ThankYouLucifer posts… and all I keep thinking is thank YOU. For being the most important part of it all. 😈❤️ — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) March 30, 2021