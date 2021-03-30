Eva Mendes Shows Off Results Of ‘Head-To-Toe’ Makeover From Her Daughters

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Eva Mendes is helping her daughters to show off their creative talents.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to show fans the results of her brand new makeover after Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, used her as their “canvas”.

RELATED: Fans Freak As Eva Mendes Shares Photo Of Needles Jammed In Her Neck During Extreme Beauty Treatment

“My kids did this to me. Again. From head to toe,” wrote the 47-year-old “Hitch” star. “I guess, when in doubt, be their canvas.”

RELATED: Eva Mendes Clarifies Her Stance On Plastic Surgery: ‘I’m All For It. All. For. It.’

Mendes previously showcased her children’s artistic talents after posting a photograph of a portrait that Amada drew of her during lockdown.

“Current Mood ..but how does my 4 year old know how to capture it so perfectly?!”, she joked.

RELATED: Eva Mendes Is ‘Missing’ Her And Ryan Gosling’s Dog George

Mendes shares her daughters with partner Ryan Gosling.

The pair began dating after working together in “The Place Beyond the Pines” back in 2011.