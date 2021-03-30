Travis Barker’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Covers His Face Tattoos With Makeup

Click to share this via email

Travis Barker’s daughter demonstrated the power of makeup by making his signature face tattoos completely disappear.

Alabama, 15, took to Instagram to test out a viral foundation, using her dad’s inked-up face as her canvas.

“My dad let me give him a makeover,” wrote Alabama, who covered up the Blink-182 drummer’s tattoos using KVD Beauty’s new Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm.

“The coverage of this formula had us both shocked…”, she added.

During the video, Alabama asks her 45-year-old dad to choose his favourite tattoo.

“Probably the one you just covered,” he jokes, referencing the word “Blessed” on his cheek.

The foundation sold out just days following its launch after going viral on TikTok.