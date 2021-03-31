Lil Nas X Sends Love To FKA Twigs After Similarities Between ‘Montero’ And ‘Cellophane’

Lil Nas X is showing FKA Twigs love after both the singer and Thomas Huang, the director for FKA’s music video for her song, “Cellophane”, noticed the similarities between her video and Lil Nas X’s viral video for his song, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Lil Nas X took to Instagram Tuesday to share that FKA had called him to inform him of the similarities between the two videos.

“I want to show love to @fkatwigs & @andrewthomashuang ! the ‘cellophane’ visual is a masterpiece. i was not aware that the visual would serve as a major inspiration for those who worked on the effects of my video,” Lil Nas X shared. “I want to say thank u to twigs for calling me and informing me about the similarities between the two videos, as i was not aware they were so close. was only excited for the video to come out. i understand how hard you worked to bring this visual to life. you deserve so much more love and praise. 🏹🤍.”

Huang tweeted that it was “awesome” to see that the choreographer from “Cellophane” also worked on “Montero”, and praised Lil Nas X for paying homage to his work, but urged major labels to uphold the director’s creative integrity for the betterment of the art and the artist.

I'm a fan of @LilNasX. "Old Town Road" is iconic. Sharing collaborators is common. Seeing the "Cellophane" choreographer collab with Lil Nas X is awesome (love a Satan dance). Sharing aesthetics and paying homage is part of the creative process. Collective consciousness exists. — Andrew Thomas Huang (@Andrew_T_Huang) March 28, 2021

The 21-year-old rapper took to social media over the weekend to react to backlash he received over his “Montero” music video.

The video — which was co-directed by Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino — is filled with biblical and Ancient Greek references. At one point, the artist slides down a pole to Hell to seduce the devil, giving Satan a much-buzzed-about lap dance.

While fans couldn’t get enough of the song and video, some slammed it as immoral and inappropriate for kids. That’s when Lil Nas X fought back, pointing out that his music was never intended for children.

“Showed my 3 month old niece the call me by your name video,” he sarcastically tweeted. “And she said ‘uncle that was quite the stupendous visual, why in heavens would any individual be enraged over such a sensational showpiece.’ I’m gonna go cry yall😢😢.”

showed my 3 month old niece the call me by your name video and she said “uncle that was quite the stupendous visual, why in heavens would any individual be enraged over such a sensational showpiece” i’m gonna go cry yall😢😢 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 26, 2021

“There was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video,” he wrote in response to one user claiming Lil Nas X was corrupted by “the system” after catering to a fanbase of children. “I am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job.”

there was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job. https://t.co/SzjjYe2tf4 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021

