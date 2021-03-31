Katherine Schwarzenegger Explains Why It’s ‘Important’ To Her And Chris Pratt Not To Show Their Baby Daughter’s Face In Photos

Katherine Schwarzenegger said she and Chris Pratt won’t be showing photos of their baby daughter Lyla Maria to the world anytime soon.

Schwarzenegger, who said motherhood has made “all my dreams come true,” told Hoda Kotb on “Today” of wanting the little one to have privacy growing up: “Obviously, I didn’t grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it’s a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today’s world.

“But I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible,” the author, who is the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, shared.

RELATED: Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Photo Of Daughter Lyla During Her First Beach Trip

She continued, “We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable. That was such an incredible gift to have given us kids.”

Schwarzenegger, who grew up with three siblings, including her actor brother Patrick, went on: “It’s something that’s really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show as much of them on social media.”

RELATED: Chris Pratt Posts Heartfelt Birthday Message To Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

“All four of us kids would say that it has been such an amazing thing that our parents gave us, and so I want to be able to give that to our baby, too.”

Schwarzenegger married her husband Pratt in June 2019 before they welcomed their daughter Lyla Maria in August 2020. Pratt also shares son Jack, 8, with ex-wife Anna Faris.