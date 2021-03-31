Sharon Stone Says Britney Spears Sent Her A ‘Long & Important, Poignant Letter’ Asking For Help In 2007

Sharon Stone revealed Britney Spears once sent her a “long and important” letter reaching out for help.

Kelly Clarkson asked the actress on her talk show about Spears’ recent post revealing the women who had inspired her, one of which was Stone.

Clarkson questioned whether Stone had ever met Spears, to which the actress explained how the singer had contacted her when she was going through a particularly difficult time in February 2007.

Stone shared, “Britney wrote to me a very long and important, poignant letter during a very difficult time in her life, about the time when people would recognize her for when she shaved her head, wanting me to help her.

“And I was in a very difficult time of my life, and I couldn’t help myself. But the truth of the matter is, we both needed help. She needed help, and I needed help.”

Stone, who didn’t go into any more detail about the difficult time in her own life, continued: “The true fact of it is, it’s very hard to be a very successful woman and not have everyone controlling you, taking your finances and handling you. I’m sure all of the young stars get handled.”

Clarkson admitted it can cause anyone to reach “a breaking point,” with Stone responding: “There is a huge breaking point, and there’s a point where you get broken.

“The thing with Britney Spears is so out of control and so awful. And certainly, I can say it’s been very out of control and very awful more than once in my life, and I have certainly had it. And it’s very complicated to take control of your life. It’s very hard to get control of your finances.”

Stone’s comments come after Spears finally spoke out about the much-talked-about “Framing Britney Spears” documentary that aired last month, admitting she hadn’t seen the full thing but the bits that she had seen made her cry for two weeks straight.