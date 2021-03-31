Becoming An Action Star Has Taken A Real Toll On Bob Odenkirk

Click to share this via email

Bob Odenkirk didn’t realize he could use a stuntman.

On Tuesday night, the “Better Call Saul” actor appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to promote his new action movie “Nobody”, but he was looking a little worse for wear.

Walking out to greet Kimmel, Odenkirk was using a crutch, while his other arm was in a sling and his face appeared bruised and full of welts and cuts.

“Number 1 movie in the country, everyone,” he exclaimed, barely getting the words out through all his pain.

Asked why he looked so banged up, Odenkirk said, “Did you see the movie? Well, I got knocked around.”

He explained that he broke a bone, got a concussion, had a kidney taken out, along with a few teeth.

“I did all my own fighting,” he told Kimmel. “That’s the whole way.”

“A lot of people would have a stuntman do the fighting,” the host said, to which Odenkirk hilariously looked stunned and asked, “A what?”

Odenkirk added, beginning to cry, “I got my a** kicked, Jimmy. I’ll never walk the same way again.”

Eventually, the actor dropped the bit, joking, “I love this, I want to get this makeup every time.”