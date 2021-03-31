Archbishop Denies Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Were Officially Wed Days Before Public Vows

The Archbishop of Canterbury isn’t backing up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims.

During their big interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, the Duck and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they actually got married three days before their big public vows.

RELATED: Canadians Back Meghan Markle, Want No Role For Royal Family In Canada: Poll

“No one knows that. But we called the archbishop, and we just said, ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,'” Markle claimed.

“So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

But speaking to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Archbishop Justin Welby denied that version of events.

“I met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex several times in a private and pastoral setting before the official ceremony on Saturday 19 May 2018,” Welby said, according to the BBC‘s translation, clarifying, “That day was the day of the marriage.”

RELATED: Prince Albert Of Monaco Says Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Interview ‘Did Bother Me’

He added, “If I had signed the certificate on a different day, I would have been committing a serious crime. The marriage was celebrated on 19 May. But I won’t say what occurred in our other meetings.”

Earlier this month, the Sun obtained a copy of the official marriage certificate showing that the formalities did take place at Windsor Castle on the 19th of May.