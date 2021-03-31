Tegan And Sara Launch Healthcare Survey Of LGBTQ+ Community Amid COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Tegan and Sara are launching a new healthcare survey, which aims to address the lack of LGBTQ+ representation in healthcare conversations amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine rollout.

The survey was developed by the Tegan and Sara Foundation in collaboration with health communications firm Entree Health and reviewed by researchers at SurveyMonkey.

“We’re passionate about healthcare access for LGBTQ+ people, and always have been,” said the award-winning musicians in a statement announcing the survey. “As advocates, we have focused on healthcare because we see how access to quality and affirming care affects our community. Most studies aren’t asking queer people the questions that we need to get better care.”

RELATED: Tegan And Sara React To Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Closer’ Cover: ‘We’re Clearly Flipping Out’

They continued, “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be one of the biggest healthcare crises in history. During this crucial time, we want to make sure the concerns of the LGBTQ+ community are heard — as we know they too rarely are. This survey is one of our efforts to give voice to queer people who are too often left out.”

The Tegan and Sara Foundation note that members of the LGBTQ+ community are more likely to live in poverty and lack access to adequate medical care, paid medical leave, and basic necessities — all of these issues have been exacerbated by COVID-19.

Initial research also suggests that LGBTQ+ people are more hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine than their straight, cisgender counterparts.

RELATED: Tegan And Sara Are Ready To ‘Make You Mine This Season’ With Sweet Christmas Tune

The Tegan and Sara Foundation, which works to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ women and girls, seeks to understand these concerns, particularly with focus on race, ethnicity, income, geography, and age.

The survey also includes an opportunity for people to share coping strategies during the pandemic, and where they get trusted health information.

RELATED: Charlize Theron, Tegan And Sara And More Stars Congratulate Sarah McBride As She Becomes First-Ever Transgender State Senator

All members of the LGBTQ+ community in the U.S. and Canada are encouraged to participate in the survey, which can be accessed here.