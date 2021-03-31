‘Zola’ Trailer Is A Wild Ride Based On Viral Tweet Stripper Saga

The insane world saga of a Twitter user named Zola went viral in 2015. Now, that tweet thread about strippers, gangsters, pimps, and partying in Florida has become one wild-looking movie starring Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, and Colman Domingo.

The film centres on Zola (Paige), a Detroit waitress who strikes up a friendship with a customer, a sex worker named Stefani (Keough). When Stefani invites Zola on a glamorous weekend of partying and stripping, promising easy money, things take a turn for the unexpected with Tampa gangsters and pimps.

RELATED: Riley Keough Becomes Trained Death Doula After Tragic Death Of Her Brother Benjamin

The story is based on the 148-tweet thread by Aziah “Zola” Wells, which became the basis for the Rolling Stone article, “Zola Tells All: The Real Story Behind the Greatest Stripper Saga Ever Tweeted.” Wells later admitted she embellished some of the story’s more sensational details but the saga is largely true.

Directed by Janicza Bravo, the movie made waves when it premiered at Sundance in 2020 and will be released this summer.