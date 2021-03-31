Mark Hamill Does Incredible Joker Impression For Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Patient

By Becca Longmire.

Mark Hamill.
Mark Hamill. — Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images

Mark Hamill won’t do his famous Joker for everyone, but he didn’t mind doing it for one of the patients at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles this week.

The actor first voiced the Joker in “Batman: The Animated Series” in the early ’90s before going on to star in numerous other related DC projects.

Hamill chatted to a patient as part of the Children’s Hospital’s annual Make March Matter campaign, which raises money to benefit sick and critically injured children.

He was asked by the youngster during the video call, “What do you think the Joker would say to Luke Skywalker?”

His impression got the dog barking, with Hamill telling the patient: “Uh oh we made the dog bark! We just upset the dog.”

Chris Martin, Los Angeles Lakers Forward Kyle Kuzma, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jason Alexander also video-called some of the Children’s Hospital patients as part of the event.

The Many Voices Of Mark Hamill
