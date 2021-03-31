Ryan Reynolds Is Officially Vaccinated And 5G-Ready

Click to share this via email

Ryan Reynolds is the latest star to share his vaccination experience.

On Wednesday morning, the Canadian actor shared a photo on Twitter showing him getting jabbed with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of course, this being Ryan Reynolds, he played it for humour:

The joke is a reference to conspiracy theories that claim the vaccine contains microchips planted by Bill Gates and designed to control people via 5G wireless internet.

Fans on Twitter celebrated Reynolds’ vaccination.

