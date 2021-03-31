Ryan Reynolds Is Officially Vaccinated And 5G-Ready

Ryan Reynolds is the latest star to share his vaccination experience.
On Wednesday morning, the Canadian actor shared a photo on Twitter showing him getting jabbed with the COVID-19 vaccine.
RELATED: Amy Schumer Wears Her ‘Nicest Dress’ To Receive Her COVID-19 Vaccine
Of course, this being Ryan Reynolds, he played it for humour:
Finally got 5G. pic.twitter.com/PeLs2s8DOC
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2021
The joke is a reference to conspiracy theories that claim the vaccine contains microchips planted by Bill Gates and designed to control people via 5G wireless internet.
RELATED: LL Cool J To Host COVID Vaccine Virtual Town Hall With Dr. Anthony Fauci
Fans on Twitter celebrated Reynolds’ vaccination.
Team 5G!!! https://t.co/XwwpUqsXAl
— Jummy Olabanji (@JummyNBC) March 31, 2021
ALIVE-pool 👍🏻 https://t.co/nyT5KcrhI4
— Ed Boon (@noobde) March 31, 2021
I'm pretty sure he's just encouraging this to keep @mintmobile costs low for everyone… 🤔🤣 (No. Seriously. Everyone get your shots.) https://t.co/hl9s1DaxZr
— Stuart Conover (@StuartConover) March 31, 2021
Wait a minute!
Isn't this how Deadpool was created?! https://t.co/x7keHC80jY
— Vorish (@Vorish_) March 31, 2021