Kelly Rowland Reveals She Gave Birth Over Zoom

Everyone’s spent a lot of time on Zoom over the past year, Kelly Rowland included.

The star chats to guest host Kalen Allen on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”, admitting she gave birth to her second child Noah on the video chatting service.

Rowland, who welcomed Noah in January, explains how her family were there when she gave birth to eldest son Titan, 6, but obviously couldn’t be present this time around.

The hitmaker shares, “Everybody was feeling a way about that [not being able to be there] because we like to be at each other’s births and so we got a Zoom and everyone was there,” adding the camera was placed at “the proper angle only.”

Rowland says of being a mother of two: “The whole left side of my shirt right now smells like spit-up, but I’m so happy and my son is absolutely in love with his baby brother.”

Rowland, who performs her song “Hitman” on the show, also explains how her Destiny’s Child colleagues Beyoncé and Michelle Williams have met baby Noah and clears up a rumour that the group were stoned in a viral 2001 interview.

Then, since Allen is a huge Destiny’s Child fan, he faces off against Rowland in a quiz about the R&B group called “I Don’t Think You’re Ready for This, Kelly!”