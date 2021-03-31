Jimmy Kimmel And Jimmy Fallon Go Head To Head In Pizza-Making Battle

Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon are battling it out to see who can become the top late-night pizza chef.

The competition started after Fallon was inspired to make his own cheesy creation while watching Stanley Tucci’s Italian cooking show.

“That is the best pizza we’ve ever had,” he declares at the end of the video. “That is unbelievable.”

Not to be outdone, Kimmel responded with his own pizza-making video.

“Hey Jimmy, it’s Jimmy. I saw your pizza-making video on Instagram and it was very cute, you’re very cute,” said the 53-year-old star. “I heard you describe the pizza that you made as ‘the best pizza ever’ and I didn’t have it, but I’m gonna disagree with that because there are a few mistakes you made.”

He continued, “I know Stanley Tucci, he’s a friend of mine, and you, my friend, are no Stanley Tucci. Let me show you how to make a pizza.”

Kimmel also shared voting details in the caption so that fans can vote for the pizza that they believe to be a slice above the rest.