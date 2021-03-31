Priyanka Chopra Says Filming During COVID-19 Is ‘Worrisome’ Due To Her Asthma And Nick Jonas’ Type 1 Diabetes

Priyanka Chopra is revealing her personal reasons for taking the pandemic “very, very seriously.”

The 38-year-old actress suffers from asthma, while husband Nick Jonas has been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, making him a high risk for COVID-19.

Chopra spoke candidly about her fears amid the pandemic during a special CNBC conversation with Tania Bryer.

“I mean, all of it is so worrisome. My husband is a Type 1 diabetic, I’m asthmatic,” she shared. “You know, I have my mum who’s living with me right now so, I just feel like I’m also on the job, you know, responsible on a set of hundreds of people. So I take it very, very seriously, and especially with seeing what a toll it has taken around the world, not only with the health of people with the amount of deaths we’ve seen, but also with jobs, with stability.”

The “Matrix” star continued, “You know, this has changed a lot of things for a lot of people and brought to the fore the disparity between the haves and the have nots, and it’s a very emotional time. So it is very scary.”

Chopra also revealed what it’s been like living and working in London amid a strict U.K. lockdown.

“I mean, it’s kind of a crazy experience knowing that here we are in London, which is in full lockdown right now,” she went on. “But, you know, the U.K. Government allows for filming of TV shows and movies to happen under obviously massive, you know, rules and regulations, we’re tested every day.”

“But as actors we’re still taking off our masks in front of other actors, you know, and that’s part of the job. And I feel like, that’s kind of really daunting, because you just don’t know.”

Chopra added, “But I’ve so far managed to finish filming two movies, I’m going on to my third job now, which is a TV show. I’ve released two movies, people are consuming so much content right now that someone’s got to make it. So, you know, I’m back at work, but it is daunting. I have to say.”