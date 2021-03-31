Elsa Hosk Calls Out The ‘Men’ In Her DMs ‘Offended’ By Her Breastfeeding Photos

Click to share this via email

Elsa Hosk is calling out the men in her DMs.

The model, 32, welcomed her first baby, daughter Tuulikki Joan, with boyfriend Tom Daly on Feb. 11, and recently returned to work.

But after documenting her first day back, by sharing a sweet selfie of her feeding little Tuulikki on set, Hosk says she got a number of messages from men claiming they were “offended” after seeing her breastfeeding.

“Mom’s first day back on set and look who came along💖😭❤️,” Hosk captioned the original post.

Shortly after the stunning photos were shared, Hosk addressed some of the hate she received on social media.

“Find it interesting the amount of DMs I get from men who get offended when you post a photo breastfeeding… like… why is the most natural thing so offending to you?” she wrote to her Instagram Story.

She added, “Breasts literally exist so we can feed our children ❤️.”

In her sweet birth announcement earlier this year, Host shared her first family selfie, featuring Daly and baby Tuulikki.

“Happiest day of my life meeting you,” she captioned the adorable shot. “We will love you forever, baby Tuuli❤️.”