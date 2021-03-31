Emma Stone Responds To Those Comparing ‘Cruella’ To ‘The Joker’: ‘It’s Very Different’

Emma Stone addressed those “Girl Joker” claims when asked about her role in the upcoming “Cruella” movie.

Fans compared the character to the Joker after the trailer for the eagerly anticipated flick dropped in February.

Stone has now told Total Film: “It’s very different from ‘Joker’ in many ways. I would never even remotely compare myself to Joaquin Phoenix [who played The Joker in the last ‘Joker’ movie]. I wish I was more like him.”

Her director in the movie, Craig Gillespie, added: “There are some really deep, emotional things that Cruella’s dealing with that send her to the villainous darker side. So in that sense, it is [similar]. But it’s definitely its own thing.”

“Just to sort of reframe Cruella, I thought it was important to show this darker side of her,” he explained. “But there’s going to be a lot of fun, a lot of humour in it. There’s a lot of absolutely delightful banter and rhythm to the style of it, which is different from ‘Joker’.”

The trailer for Cruella is out and it's The Joker (2019) wrapped in girl boss feminism — Talia (@taltisse) February 17, 2021

finally got around to watching the cruella trailer and i cannot express how funny it is that they’re making her a girl joker — brigid ♥ (@brigmemeguire) February 19, 2021

umm i think you mean joker for GIRL BOSSES — ess eeeeee (@wryvampire) February 18, 2021

Watched the Cruella trailer and they're absolutely doing the Joker for girls which is fun — Tapatio on burnt frozen pizza (@cascadiaforall) February 17, 2021

“Cruella” hits theatres and Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28.