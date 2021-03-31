Gwyneth Paltrow Walks Fans Through Her Pricey ‘Less Is More’ Morning Beauty Routine

Click to share this via email

Gwyneth Paltrow is letting fans in on the secrets to her ageless complexion.

During the latest instalment of Vogue’s “Beauty Secrets”, the Oscar-winning actress revealed the pricey products that she uses during her daily morning routine.

The 48-year-old star started her day with a healthy smoothie after explaining how she believes that “beauty and wellness are inextricably linked.”

“This one has some nut milk and almond butter and some good quality protein powder,” she said, while showing the concoction to viewers.

Paltrow then proceeded to dry brush her entire body.

Following that, it was time for the mom of two to join her husband, Brad Falchuk, for some transcendental meditation.

“It’s a really nice way to start the day, just centred and kind of letting the mind empty out,” she noted.

Paltrow’s next step was to apply plenty of skincare products.

Speaking about her skincare regime, she admitted, “I was not a person who ever had a skincare routine as a teenager. My daughter [Apple] does, but I was very much a tomboy. So this skincare thing has come to me later in life.”

Paltrow then demonstrated her minimal “clean” makeup routine that includes foundation, tinted balm for her cheeks, mascara and lip balm.

In total, fans will have to fork out around $1,100 if they want to copy the Goop founder in every step of her morning routine.