‘Red Table Talk’ Ladies Discuss Threesomes And Whether They’ve Ever Thought About Being With Women

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, aka Gammy, sat down for a candid conversation around sexuality on the latest episode of “Red Table Talk“.

During their conversation, the three generations spoke about threesomes and revealed whether they have ever been attracted to someone of the same sex.

“Of course you think about it, but I never had that attraction,” admitted Gammy. “I couldn’t get there, it just wasn’t for me.”

“It wasn’t for me either. I love being amongst women, but I never could connect to women romantically,” agreed Jada. “It’s not to say that it couldn’t be, you just never know. I could see [Willow] falling in love with a woman one day.”

Replying to her mom’s comments, Willow said, “I don’t feel like I’ve been in love with a woman just yet, but I definitely feel like it could happen. Because I’ve had very strong feelings for women before.”

Gammy then moved on to talk about “experimentation” around sexuality and attraction.

“I know I’ve thought about a threesome might be really enjoyable, but how I was raised with all that guilt and shame around sex… I definitely didn’t have that freedom to consider it as far as love is concerned,” she conceded. “It just seems like, sexually, it would be extremely pleasurable.”

When Willow asked if she was “interested” in a threesome, Gammy added, “I’ve had conversations with my husband about it, but I think it’s too late in my life to be that experimental at this age.”