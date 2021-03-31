Blake Shelton Teases Possible Wedding Date When He And Gwen Stefani Will Finally Say ‘I Do’

It looks like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are finally going to say “I do.”

The country crooner, 44, joined Hoda Kotb on the “Today” show Wednesday morning to spill on his wedding plans that keep getting delayed do to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I’m right back into ‘The Voice’ cycle again, and I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after, so hopefully this summer,” the longtime “The Voice” coach explained.

The one and only @blakeshelton joins @hodakotb as a surprise co-host while Jenna enjoys some time off. He talks about Ariana Grande joining #TheVoice next season, his upcoming album and more! pic.twitter.com/vjCRDsuu8A — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) March 31, 2021

Adding, “I think we’re right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but don’t know, so that’s tentatively the plan.”

Shelton later let Kotb in on some of the actual wedding plans after former “The Voice” co-coaches Miley Cyrus and Adam Levine offered up their wedding singer services.

“It’s starting to sound like a Coachella lineup here all of a sudden,” Shelton joked. “I got all these superstars saying they’re gonna do it. I hope so, I don’t know. I’m not saying this because it’s the line. We really don’t know.”

He continued, “I’d love to be able to take everybody up on their offer and have this amazing concert wedding, but you know how it is. We’re just waiting every day just like everybody else to see what our summer’s gonna look like and then go from there.”

Later on, Shelton talked about the upcoming season of “The Voice”, featuring new coach Ariana Grande. The superstar will join Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend as a coach, replacing Nick Jonas.

“I’m excited about it,” Shelton said. “I’m a fan of hers. I’m not gonna lie, we’re still gonna beat the crap out of her on the show. They pay us to win, Hoda. They don’t pay me to lose.”