Beyonce Shares Rare Photos With Kids Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi

Beyonce and her little ones have been busy making a splash at the beach, according to her latest Instagram post.

The 39-year-old superstar took to social media on Wednesday to share some rare photographs of her family enjoying the sun, sea and sand.

In the first photograph, Bey and daughter Blue Ivy, 9, can be seen playfully posing and wearing matching shades.

In other snaps, the “Halo” singer shares glimpses of 3-year-old twins Sir and Rumi playing in the waves.

The photos come after Beyonce recently shared a look at Blue Ivy celebrating her Grammys win for “Brown Skin Girl” on her Instagram story.

Blue is featured on both the vocals and music video for the track.

The song was originally featured on the soundtrack for Disney’s live-action 2019 remake of “The Lion King”, which Beyoncé curated.

The music video was made for Beyoncé’s 2020 Disney+ film, “Black Is King“.