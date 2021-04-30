Toni Collette Joins Colin Firth In HBO’s Upcoming TV Drama Adaptation Of The True Crime Documentary ‘The Staircase’

Colin Firth and Toni Collette signed on to star in the upcoming adaptation of “The Staircase”.

According to Deadline, the 2004 true-crime documentary is coming to life again on the small screen as a limited drama series for HBO.

Oscar-winner Firth, 60, will play Michael Peterson, the man convicted of murdering his wife Kathleen Peterson, to be played by Collette.

The casting news comes after talk of Harrison Ford taking on the role of Michael.

“Christine” director Antonio Campos will direct while “American Crime Story” writer Maggie Cohn will pen the script.

“This has been a project I have been working on in one way or another since 2008,” Campos said in a statement, via Deadline. “It’s been a long and winding road, but well worth the wait to be able to find partners like HBO Max, Annapurna, co-showrunner Maggie Cohn and the incredible Colin Firth to dramatize such a complex true-life story.”

Annapurna Television and HBO Max will serve as producers.

The doc version of “The Staircase” was added to Netflix in 2018, causing the case to sore in popularity once again. Director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade even added three more episodes after the streaming giant picked up the series.