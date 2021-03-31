Jason Sudeikis Talks Outfit Plans For SAG Awards After Viral Golden Globes Sweater

The pressure is on for Jason Sudeikis to out-do his viral Golden Globes sweater-moment at this Sunday night’s SAG Awards on Global.

The “Ted Lasso” star got a massive reaction after wearing a tie-dyed hoody while accepting the Golden Globe honour for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy.

During a “Ted Lasso” cast chat with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, Sudeikis revealed whether he has his 2021 SAG Awards ensemble selected yet.

“I haven’t started planning,” he admitted. “It’s a last minute decision, much like the hoody. The big decision was ‘do I wear the hood up or the hood down?'”

Discussing if the whole cast would be wearing matching sweaters, Sudeikis added, “To buy everyone tie-dyed hoodies would suit me just fine because it was my sister’s company, her dance company, so that keeps money in the family!”

Hickey also spoke to “Schitt’s Creek” stars Sarah Levy, Karen Robinson and Jennifer Robertson about a potential movie based on the beloved show.

“I think we’re all in!” said Levy. “If we bribe Daniel [Levy] enough… if we give him pizza, a trip, I think we might eek something out of him, even an idea… I think literally everybody would be on board for it.”

Meanwhile, the cast of “Bridgerton” opened up on the huge success of the hit Netflix show.

“I think one can never be prepared, and certainly during a pandemic it’s difficult to sort of anticipate how something will go down, but I was surprised,” said Polly Walker, who starred as Lady Portia Featherington.

She continued, “I mean, I hoped it would be everything that I suspected it would be, but it kind of blew me away actually, how well it’s been received.”

Watch the 2021 SAG Awards on Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET.