Katharine McPhee Embraces Her Curves In A Bikini Five Weeks After Giving Birth

One hot mama! Katharine McPhee is loving her curves since giving birth to her son, Rennie, with husband David Foster in late February.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old actress and singer took to her Instagram Stories to show off her trim figure in a brown high-waisted bikini and shades.

In one mirror selfie, McPhee wrote, “Loving my curves because my baby gave them to me.”

The “American Idol” alum previously opened up about not putting pressure on herself to bounce back to her pre-baby body too quickly.

“I thought I would have this pressure [to bounce back] but I’ve just been so grateful and happy that I’ve had a healthy baby and I’ve felt really good, emotionally and physically,” she told People. “I’m so happy that I don’t have this crazy pressure yet to fit into whatever jeans I have in my closet.”

On an episode of “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast”, recorded before she gave birth, McPhee confessed that while pregnant she feared a relapse from an eating disorder that began when she was in high school. She said her pregnancy caused her food issues to come “up in a way that hadn’t been present in a long time.”

Though she said the situation “got a lot better” in the second trimester, she still counted her food issues as “the hardest part of pregnancy.”

