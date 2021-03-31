Late ‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Among Voice Cast For ‘Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One’

Naya Rivera will have a posthumous hand in “Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One”.

Rivera completed her voice work for the animated movie prior to her passing in July. The “Glee” star voices Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the two-part “The Long Halloween” animated movie. “Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles got the upgrade to Batman/Bruce Wayne after voicing Jason Todd/Red Hood in “Batman: Under the Red Hood” (2010).

Other casting includes Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke as James Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, Troy Baker as Joker, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy, and Alastair Duncan as Alfred.

The Long Halloween was originally a 13 issue comic that ran from 1996 to 1997. Part one will premiere sometime this spring or summer.