Alex Trebek Confirms He Used To Live In Fan’s Aunt’s House In Viral Video

You won’t believe this Alex Trebek story.

In Oct. 2016, Trebek droppd by the Canadian embassy in Washington, D.C. and took questions from a crowd of 25 gathered in the lobby. The TikTok version of this video blew up, generating more than 3.6 million views.

“I was actually hoping you could settle a bit of familial lore,” asked Amanda Klaman. “My father said that you lived in the basement of his aunt’s house in Ottawa when you were quite young.”

Trebek interjected, “And I dated her daughter, Norma Klaman.”

The crowd was audibly and visibly enthusiastic as Trebek continued to reminisce.

“It was a lovely Jewish family, and Norma was a beautiful young lady. We were dating and we were serious for quite a while,” Trebek continued. He later went to visit Norma in Connecticut. “I visited her there, and she got married, and passed away at a young age, unfortunately,”

“I think it’s touched a chord with some people,” Klaman told the Star. “It’s brought joy, which makes me really happy… I certainly didn’t think that he was that close to the family. That was shocking.”