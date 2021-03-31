Queen Elizabeth Makes First Public Appearance Of 2021, Honouring The Royal Australian Air Force

By Aynslee Darmon.

Queen Elizabeth II has made her first public appearance of the year.

The Monarch stepped out on Wednesday to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Royal Australian Air Force at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Air Forces Memorial in Runnymede, Surrey.

The ceremony featured a flypast by the Red Arrows, while the Queen paid tribute to the “skill and sacrifice” of the RAAF.

According to the BBC, the Queen sent her “best wishes and congratulations” to the RAAF, writing a foreword to the Order of Service, “Throughout my reign, the Royal Australian Air Force has shown immense dedication to duty and has defended our freedom in many conflicts around the world.”

Her Majesty’s appearance on Wednesday comes only two weeks since her husband, Prince Philip, left the hospital where he was treated for a heart condition. It also follows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The outing marks the fourth royal engagement she has attended outside the walls of Windsor Castle since the pandemic began.

The Queen’s last public appearance was at the Cenotaph in London for Remembrance Sunday in November 2020.

