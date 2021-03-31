‘Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On’ Documentary To Premiere On Anniversary Of Singer’s Death

Click to share this via email

A new documentary detailing Amy Winehouse’s story will be released in correlation with the 10-year anniversary of her death.

BBC announced that Janis Winehouse will share her daughter’s story in a new documentary titled “Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On”.

“I don’t feel the world knew the true Amy, the one I brought up,” she said in a press release, per the BBC. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy.”

The new documentary will feature interviews with Winehouse’s friends and family. It follows Janis’ 2014 book Loving Amy: A Mother’s Story.

“Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On” premieres in July on BBC Two and BBC Music.