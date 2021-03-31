Amber Heard Is Truly Struggling In Her ‘Justice League’ Costume

Superhero costumes look cool, but they aren’t always the most convenient.

Amber Heard, who plays Mera in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, posted a behind-the-scene exclusive from the set of the “Snyder Cut”. In the video, Heard struggles to maneuver around in her superheroine armour. She actually knocks over her drink and is helpless to pick it up. So much for superpowers.

Heard posted the video in celebration of her 1,000th Instagram post as well as HBO Max’s “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League”. The actress appears to have a more fleshed out role in Snyder’s re-cut of the movie.

“Seeing all your excitement around the release of Justice League ⁦⁦@snydercut⁩ and the return of Mera. I get a sword and a crown?” she captioned the photo below. “I’m in.”

Heard,. 34, also posted a photo celebrating her recent COVID-19 vaccination.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” was released on March 18 with a mammoth four-hour run-time. Some reviewers were critical of the length; however, it received better overall critical and fan responses than the original movie.