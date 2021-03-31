Kylie Jenner Donates $500,000 To Build Lounge For Teens Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Kylie Jenner is giving her friend Harry Hudson a helping hand in building resources for teens diagnosed with cancer.

Jenner, 23, donated $500,000 alongside funds from nonprofit organization Teen Cancer America to Hudson’s initiative. The singer-songwriter, himself a cancer survivor, is building a new lounge space at Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt for teens undergoing cancer treatment.

“Teen Cancer America is an incredible organization, and I’m so blessed that I was introduced to it through Harry,” Jenner said in the press release published by People. “It’s been an incredible process to see this come to life, and I send well wishes to all patients and their families.”

Hudson expressed what Jenner’s contribution means to him, as well as how the donation will be used.

“I am so grateful for Kylie’s friendship and the impact she’s had on my life and my cancer journey,” Hudson said. “She has always been there for me, and together, we wanted to figure out a way to be there for other young people who are battling this disease.”

“We were able to contribute the first Hey, I’m Here For You Teen lounge at Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt — a comfortable space for young people undergoing treatment to pursue their passions,” Hudson concluded. “This is a full-circle moment for me, and I am excited to continue growing my partnership with Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and TCA.”