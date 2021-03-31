Hailey Bieber Reveals How She Filters ‘Very Toxic Environment’ Of Social Media

Hailey Bieber has taken major steps to filter her online experience and improve her mental health.

Bieber, 24, opened up about the internal stress she has endured due to the external pressure of social media.

“I think when you’re going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again,” she told psychologist Jessica Clemons. “It starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything and you’re like, ‘Is there something that I’m not seeing that they see… Maybe they’re right?'”

“I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behavior comparison.”

“When I look at my comments now, when I put up a photo or a video or anything, I know it’s only going to be people that I know are only going to be positive and only going to be encouraging and uplifting,” she explained.

Twitter is a different story and that is why she has deactivated her account entirely.

“There was never really a time I would go on there that it didn’t feel like it was a very toxic environment. The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I’m going to throw up,” she shared. “People can say whatever they want on the internet, you know, and then this stuff goes viral because people believe anything that they see on social media.”

The supermodel credited her husband, Justin Bieber, for helping her work through the turbulent online experience.

“My husband has helped me so much with it like, I really have to give him credit because he’s been doing this so much longer at this really massive level.”