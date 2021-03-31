Happy Birthday Mr. Feeny! William Daniels Turns 94

Click to share this via email

Mr. Feeny is still dropping knowledge on the youth.

“Boy Meets World” actor William Daniels celebrated his 94th birthday on Wednesday. When asked how hit felt to reach such a milestone, Daniels humorously told People, “Better than the alternative!”

He offered this advice for living a long and healthy life: “Love and family.” Daniels also credited exercise.

Daniels has a big day planned: he will film Cameos with his son, Michael Daniels. Afterwards, the iconic actor, his wife Bonnie Bartlett and granddaughter Grace will head to their local California Pizza Kitchen in Los Angeles for dinner.

Daniels played beloved mentor Mr. Feeny for all seven seasons “Boy Meets World”, from 1993-2000. He’s also won two Emmys for his role as Mark Craig in “St. Elsewhere”.