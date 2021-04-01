Bindi Irwin And Chandler Powell Share Adorable Photos Of Newborn Daughter Grace: ‘This Week Has Been Filled With Snuggles And Infinite Love’

Click to share this via email

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell shared some adorable photos of their baby girl Grace one week after she was born.

Irwin posted a cute close-up of the little one, as well as another of Powell staring down lovingly at the newborn.

She captioned the snaps: “Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old. This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love.”

Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old.

This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love. pic.twitter.com/u8yFEaaaV1 — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) April 1, 2021

Irwin’s mom Terri then shared a family photo of them all holding up Crocs footwear, joking: “Beautiful baby Grace, first croc encounter… April Fool’s!”

Beautiful baby Grace, first croc encounter…April Fool’s! pic.twitter.com/LxmHVxKyH3 — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) April 1, 2021

The new photos come after Irwin and Powell confirmed they’d welcomed their first baby.

According to the second pic they posted, which featured a onesie with a koala on it, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell was born at 5:52 p.m. on March 25, her parents’ first wedding anniversary.

The newborn was seven pounds, seven ounces, and 20 inches long.

In January, Irwin and Powell recreated a special picture of her late father, Steve Irwin, kissing her mother, Terri’s, baby bump.

“Third trimester love,” she wrote.