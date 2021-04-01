Mia Farrow Responds To ‘Vicious Rumours’ Regarding The Tragic Deaths Of Three Of Her Children

Mia Farrow has shared a statement addressing “vicious rumours” about the deaths of three of her 14 children.

Farrow, 76, spoke about the tragic circumstances of the deaths amid social media claims following the release of the HBO documentary “Allen v. Farrow”.

Farrow has four biological children and 10 adopted children.

Regarding my children pic.twitter.com/ApiSeBFx9C — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 1, 2021

The actress insisted in the post that “family means everything to me,” writing that “most of my children have elected to live very private lives” so she’s been careful what she shares.

Farrow posted of her daughter Tam, who passed away in 2000: “My beloved daughter Tam [Farrow] passed away at 17 from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment.”

She described her daughter Lark, who died in 2008, as an “extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner and mother to her own children.”

“She died at 35 from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner,” she said. “Despite her illness she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner. She succumbed to her illness & died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner’s arms.”

Finally, Farrow explained how her son Thaddeus Farrow took his own life in 2016 at age 29 after his relationship “abruptly ended.”

“These are unspeakable tragedies,” Farrow wrote. “Any other speculation about their lives is to dishonour their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones.”

She said how grateful she was for all 14 of her children, as well as her 16 grandchildren: “Although we have known sorrow, our lives today are full of love and joy.”

Dylan Farrow was among those responding to the post, writing: “Love you Mom.”

The recent “Allen v. Farrow” doc resulted in the resurfacing of a controversial 2018 blog post by another of her adopted children, Moses. He claimed that Tam’s death was a suicide, blaming his mother.

Farrow and nine of her other children have denied the claims, as stated in the documentary, toofab reported.

