Isla Fisher Talks Getting Confused For Amy Adams And Laughing It Off

Isla Fisher and Amy Adams are not the same person.

Appearing on the Australian show “The Project”, the “Wedding Crashers” actress talks constantly getting confused for the “Hillbilly Elegy” star.

“We laugh about it because Amy has blue eyes and I’ve got brown, our husbands have laughed about it, too,” Fisher says.

During the pandemic, though, the confusion seems to have subsided somewhat.

“I haven’t had it for a while, but I think I’ve been inside my house in COVID for a year,” she says, joking, “Now, to be honest, I look forward to being recognized as anyone. I look forward to being out and about.”

Fisher has talked about the confusion in the past, including during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” when she told the story of how Lady Gaga mistook her for Adams.

“She’s heading right toward me,” Fisher recalled, “and she says, ‘Thank you. Your performance in ‘American Hustle’, Amy, was…’ And I’m thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s Lady Gaga. I love her so much. I don’t want to tell her the truth.'”

She added, “So I just gracefully thanked her, bowed my head, okay? And then she wants to talk about the performance, and now I’m thinking, I don’t want to be a liar… And then I look over her shoulder and there’s Amy Adams walking into the party. So I’m like, ‘There’s Isla Fisher.’ I said, ‘She’s not even nominated for anything. What’s she doing here?'”