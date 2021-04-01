‘GMB”s Alex Beresford Is Stepping Away From Social Media After Being Subjected To ‘Relentless Racism’ Following Piers Morgan Debate

“Good Morning Britain” weather presenter Alex Beresford is stepping away from social media after his heated debate with Piers Morgan about Meghan Markle last month.

Beresford called out Morgan for constantly criticizing Meghan after her and Prince Harry’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey aired. Morgan has since left “GMB” after storming off set when confronted by Beresford on air.

Beresford wrote in a piece for the Telegraph, “Three weeks ago I took part in a television debate about the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to publicly reveal the racism they claimed to have suffered as members of the Royal Family, and the impact on their mental health.

“Since then I have been subjected to relentless racism myself on social media.

“I haven’t announced it (like the former Arsenal player Thierry Henry did this week when he publicly quit social media, in response to anonymous racist bullying) but I have been forced to step away from Twitter and Facebook myself, because it was getting too much.”

“I am a strong person, but I am not made of steel,’ Beresford continued, adding that the messages he’s received are “very much the lived experience of racism in Britain.”

“The harsh reality, though, is that social media is just a reflection of a bigger problem in society. These people are your co-workers, they are even a parent at the school gate.

“Not all racism is caught on camera. Not all racism is a Black man lying on the ground with a knee on his neck. It comes in many forms. Between myself and friends we have dozens of examples of where we have faced institutional racism throughout our lives: in some of their cases, losing out in the workplace and restricted opportunities.

“The point about covert racism is you know it exists because you have experienced it – but it is much harder to prove.”

Beresford previously posted on Twitter: