‘Rick And Morty Babies’ Are Here In April Fool’s Day Prank Episode

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Rick and Morty” are getting in on the April Fool’s Day trickery.

On Thursday, Adult Swim pulled another annual stunt by launching Adult Swim Jr., and along with it was the announcement of a spinoff called “Rick and Morty Babies”.

RELATED: Elon Musk Gets A Very Punny Cameo On ‘Rick And Morty’

Along with the trailer, Adult Swim Jr. livestreamed the premiere of the fake new show, which turned out to be the season 2 episode “Total Rickall”, but with the characters replaced by children.

The episode also featured a newly created opening keeping up the “Babies” motif.

RELATED: ‘Rick And Morty’ Premieres Mayhem-Filled Season Five Trailer

“Rick and Morty” is no stranger to April Fool’s Day fun. In 2017 the show surprised fans by premiering its third season on April 1.

In 2018, the show followed it up with an 11-minute tribute by Australian animator Michael Cusack reimagining the show as a Down Under adventure.

Earlier this week, “Rick and Morty” premiered the first trailer for season 5, which will land on June 20.