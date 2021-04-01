William Shatner Says Before #MeToo Older Generations ‘Took A Certain Freedom’

William Shatner is seeing a different world emerging, thanks to the #MeToo movement.

Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment the 90-year-old Canadian acting legend shared his views on the new awareness about sexual misconduct.

“The #MeToo movement has caught a lot of people over 30 by surprise, like, ‘I didn’t know I was doing that,'” he said. “It never occurred to people over the age of 30 that if you say to a lady — and it happened to me — ‘Wow, you look good,’ that’s verging on being written up when all you meant was, ‘You look good.’ So it’s a strange world that needs to be navigated a little more closely.”

Shatner also referenced the situation surrounding New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment from multiple women.

“I’m thinking about New York and the governor,” the actor said. “I don’t know anything about it, but if he said, ‘You know, I like you,’ or was doing something in a familiar way that didn’t belong there, I don’t know about the governor, but people of a certain age took a certain freedom. And it wasn’t thinking sexually — it was just a familiarity that doesn’t exist at the moment.

He added, “I met a policeman the other day who said, ‘I don’t know how to arrest somebody.’ I’m thinking, You know, that’s true. The older policemen don’t quite know how to take you out of a car, or touch or don’t touch you. There’s a whole different attitude that didn’t belong there to begin with, but over the ages was there. And now, this new concept of everybody’s got their own private space is like, ‘Wow, of course, that’s the way it should be.'”