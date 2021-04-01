‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Fans Slam Show After Contestant Loses Out Due To ‘Dumb Rule’

“Wheel of Fortune” fans weren’t happy with Wednesday’s episode.

Viewers called for a change of rules after a technicality cost another contestant — David Pederson — a win.

The rule in question was introduced in 2016 with the game show’s crossword puzzle format, with Pederson losing out on the big money simply for adding the word “and.”

The crossword is a categorical list, often consisting of four words, so when Pederson answered “Soul, Flounder, Cod, and Catfish,” that was incorrect.

Host Pat Sajak replied, “No, sorry. That’s not right,” before another contestant was able to solve the puzzle.

“Our long-standing rule is that in order to have a correct puzzle solve, a contestant must say only what is on the board without adding words,” a spokesperson for the show previously told Fox News.

“Contestants are thoroughly briefed prior to the show, and Pat often reminds them of this rule when solving a puzzle in this particular category.”

See some of the viewers’ reaction below.

Wheel of Fortune’s draconian rule where you lose if you add “and” to the crossword puzzle has to go. — JIMMY (@JEB_II) March 31, 2021

I wish they’d get rid of the ‘don’t add anything’ rule for the @WheelofFortune crossword rounds. So upsetting when they accidentally say ‘and.’ @patsajak @TheVannaWhite — Matt Lohmus (@Lohmus) March 31, 2021

Why don't you have the "and" symbol in the puzzle then people could say "and" and not lose their money. — Kathleen Steele (@Kathlee43378544) April 1, 2021

They need to fix that freakin' "and" rule for #WheelOfFortune crossword puzzles. Come on. — MitchO (@MitchO) March 31, 2021

That “and” rule is so dumb #wheeloffortune — *stina :) (@o_ost1nao_o) April 1, 2021

Despite some calling for the rule to be changed, others insisted the contestants should just listen to Sajak.

No, they don't need to fix the "and rule". Rules are rules. They all know the rule and @patsajak even reminds them when they solve "not to add anything". Do I like the rule? NO, but it's a rule. I felt bad for him and would probably do it too, but that's too bad. #WheelOfFortune — Novafan23 (@Novafan23) April 1, 2021

@WheelofFortune do NOT change the “and rule” people can’t be adding words that are not in the puzzle and still win. It’s ridiculous. — Jason Franklin (@JASONFRANKL1N) April 1, 2021

Why can’t contestants just follow the rules for the dumb game show? Jeopardy you have answer in the form of a question. They should not change the rule. And is not one of the words in the puzzle. — Musket (@musket23) April 1, 2021