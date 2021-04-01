Jar-Jar Binks Fans Saddened After Actor Confirms Character Won’t Appear In ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series

Obi-Wan Kenobi is returning, but everyone’s favourite Gungan won’t be by his side.

This week, after the full cast were announced for the upcoming Disney+ series “Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi”, some fans wondered about the absence of Jar-Jar Binks.

On Twitter, actor Ahmed Best confirmed that he and his famous character won’t be appearing in the new series.

Thanks for the love, but I will not be in this series. As much as I would’ve loved to be a part of it. But I’m ecstatic to see folks who I love dearly back together doing great things. https://t.co/5bzLq9yslh — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) March 29, 2021

I don’t know how likely either of those will be, but it brings me joy to know that I’ve brought joy to the galaxy. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/4Po6tWJ7Vg — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) March 29, 2021

Confirmation that the character, who appeared in the “Star Wars” prequel films, would not be making a comeback in the spinoff series was met with disappointment from some fans.

no joke like 70% of my excitement for the Obi Wan show just died lol https://t.co/sb1vs7CeUK — sonny crockett (@nikc_is_sad) March 30, 2021

leave me alone 😭 poor jar jar https://t.co/Dqwi9jkAK3 — ☽laura | watching clone wars (@anakinsmainboo) March 31, 2021

While Best will not be returning for the “Obi-Wan” series, Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as the iconic Jedi, along with Kumail Nanjiani, Joel Edgerton, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Indira Varma, Benny Safdie, Sung Kang, Bonnie Piesse, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, Moses Ingram, and more.

The new series will premiere in 2022.