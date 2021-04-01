Jar-Jar Binks Fans Saddened After Actor Confirms Character Won’t Appear In ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series

By Corey Atad.

Jar-Jar Binks in "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace"
Jar-Jar Binks in "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" — Photo: Lucasfilm/Kobal/Shutterstock

Obi-Wan Kenobi is returning, but everyone’s favourite Gungan won’t be by his side.

This week, after the full cast were announced for the upcoming Disney+ series “Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi”, some fans wondered about the absence of Jar-Jar Binks.

On Twitter, actor Ahmed Best confirmed that he and his famous character won’t be appearing in the new series.

Confirmation that the character, who appeared in the “Star Wars” prequel films, would not be making a comeback in the spinoff series was met with disappointment from some fans.

While Best will not be returning for the “Obi-Wan” series, Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as the iconic Jedi, along with Kumail Nanjiani, Joel Edgerton, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Indira Varma, Benny Safdie, Sung Kang, Bonnie Piesse, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, Moses Ingram, and more.

The new series will premiere in 2022.

