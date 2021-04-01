Nikki And Brie Bella Celebrate WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Click to share this via email

Nikki and Brie Bella are celebrating a huge milestone in their careers.

The 37-year-old professional wrestlers have officially been inducted into the prestigious WWE Hall Of Fame.

On Wednesday, the “Total Bellas” stars took to their Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes look at the ceremony, which took place in Florida earlier this week.

Nikki wore an off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana gown for the occasion, which will be available to watch on Peacock on April 6.

“Dreams do come true. Never give up. Believe in yourself. Stay fearless. Stay humble. And empower and inspire along the way #halloffame,” she wrote in one story.

Brie opted for a red Oscar de la Renta number for the special night.

“Speechless. Grateful. Cloud nine. Are just some of the feelings im feeling. So overwhelmed with emotions,” she wrote on her own Instagram Stories post.

The sisters celebrated their achievement with dinner at Bern’s Steakhouse in Tampa following the ceremony.

Among those who congratulated the twins on their accomplishment was 13-time WWE champion Charlotte Flair.

Nikki and Brie made their WWE debut as the Bella Twins in 2007.

The sisters both welcomed sons last year. Brie is also mom to three-year-old Birdie.