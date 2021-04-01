Lorde Joins Marlon Williams To Cover Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Tougher Than The Rest’

By Becca Longmire.

Marlon Williams and Lorde.
Marlon Williams and Lorde. — Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

New Zealand singer-songwriter Marlon Williams was joined by a very special guest on Thursday.

Lorde took the stage with Williams for the final night of his sold-out shows at Auckland’s Hollywood Theatre, with the pair belting out Bruce Springsteen’s “Tougher Than the Rest”.

The 1987 Springsteen single appeared on his album Tunnel of Love.

Social media users shared video of the incredible performance:

This isn’t the first time Lorde and Williams have performed together. They belted out Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound Of Silence” at the You Are Us/Aroha Nui benefit held at Christchurch Stadium to raise funds for the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks in 2019.

