Lorde Joins Marlon Williams To Cover Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Tougher Than The Rest’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

New Zealand singer-songwriter Marlon Williams was joined by a very special guest on Thursday.

Lorde took the stage with Williams for the final night of his sold-out shows at Auckland’s Hollywood Theatre, with the pair belting out Bruce Springsteen’s “Tougher Than the Rest”.

The 1987 Springsteen single appeared on his album Tunnel of Love.

RELATED: Lorde Makes Her Return To Rating Onion Rings

Social media users shared video of the incredible performance:

🎤 VIDEO snippet from tonight – @lorde and @MarlonWMusic’s duet cover of Springsteen’s 'Tougher Than the Rest’ [Source: nickchrisp IG] pic.twitter.com/Tbnn5PsTtj — Lorde fix 🥀 (@Lorde_fix_media) March 31, 2021

🥲 @lorde came out of hiding last night to cover @springsteen's 'tougher than the rest' with @marlonwmusic capping off a sold-out run of auckland shows on his current nz tour 🥲 pic.twitter.com/GduhcrC0go — 💌 Coup De Main ✨ (@coupdemain) March 31, 2021

Amazing show tonight by Marlon Williams, the man who might just be New Zealand’s greatest living singer, complete with a surprise encore duet with guest, the divine Lorde. Smashing! pic.twitter.com/q6DCPxKlT5 — Nik Dirga (@nikdirga) March 31, 2021

Another vid from tonight's performance (via Lorde's friend Albert Cho) pic.twitter.com/L9Ufn42r9O — Lorde fix 🥀 (@Lorde_fix_media) March 31, 2021

This isn’t the first time Lorde and Williams have performed together. They belted out Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound Of Silence” at the You Are Us/Aroha Nui benefit held at Christchurch Stadium to raise funds for the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks in 2019.